Jason Oppenheim Reveals if New Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Appear on Selling Sunset

Jason Oppenheim is mixing business with pleasure.
The Selling Sunset star began dating 25-year-old dating French model Marie-Lou Nurk in June—and she's already found her way in front of the cameras.
On Aug. 31, Jason told People that Marie-Lou has filmed "a couple of times" for the hit Netflix series, but stressed she doesn't have "desire for publicity."
Of course, Jason is no stranger to on-screen workplace romances. After all, his relationship—and eventual break-up—with Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause played out over the course of season five.
But when it comes to Chrishell, who is now in a relationship with musician G Flip, Jason said she has been "super supportive" of his relationship with Marie-Lou.
"Chrishell and I are in a really good place," Jason said. "We're both in love and happy for each other."
Jason and Marie-Lou certainly aren't taking things slow, as the couple is already discussing the concept of marriage—but that doesn't mean Jason is quite ready for a baby yet.
"I'm more open to being a husband than I am a father right now," he said. "I like the idea that there's no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us."
By the sounds of it, Marie-Lou is on the same page—at least for now.
"I think for the next ten years, I'm good," she said. "And that's a long time, so I'm not even thinking about it yet."
While Jason and Marie-Lou seem to be on the fast track, their busy lives aren't making things easy. According to People, "They have plans to travel to see one another in destinations from Berlin to New York over the next few months, leading into November and December."
That's when, Jason said, Marie-Lou will come to Los Angeles to spend a week with him.
Let's make sure those cameras are rolling.
While we eagerly anticipate Marie-Lou's Selling Sunset debut, you can get your real estate fix from the first season of Selling the OC, which is currently streaming on Netflix.