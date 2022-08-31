Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Sizzle in Matching Mesh Outfits

A couple that slays together, stays together.
Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade once again proved they are #goals, as they celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary in serious style.
On Aug. 30, Wade took to Instagram and posted a series of sizzling photos of the couple sporting matching mesh outfits. In the glamorous snaps, the Bring It On wore a sexy, shimmering black mesh ensemble which bared her killer abs, while the former NBA star rocked a simmering dark blue mesh tank teamed with dark blue dress pants and styled with loafers, shades and a blinged out necklace.
He captioned the post, "We're not like you, We're them," adding #TheWades.
Dwayne's daughter Zaya Wade seemingly approved of the couple's latest social media serve, commenting with three black heart emojis.
The athlete shared even more moments of him and Gabrielle rockin' the coordinating looks on his Instagram Stories, posting videos of the two grooving together on boat and packing on the PDA at a romantic dinner.
Dwayne, 40, and Gabrielle, 49, got married on August 30, 2014, in Miami, Florida after six years of dating. The two share daughter Kaavia, 3. The actress is also step-mom to Dwayne's htree kids: Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15 and Xavier, 8.
This summer the couple have been on what they are referring to as their #WadeWorldTour2022. Earlier this month, Gabrielle shared images of the couple in Spain enjoying spa days, yachting, riding jet skis and sharing romantic meals.
While on vacation, the Cheaper by the Dozen star also noted the couple's wedding anniversary with an adorable video montage and emotional note of gratitude.
"It's been 8 years now married to my best friend and a lifetime to go," Gabrielle wrote on Instagram Aug. 30. "There have been tears and tantrums, triumphs and tremendous gratitude of our love. I love your evolution and your readiness to look at yourself FIRST before pointing any fingers. I love watching you throw caution to the wind and lead in ways we've never seen before."
She added, "May this journey of ours always be filled with joy and laughter and compassion and grace. I love you baby, forever."