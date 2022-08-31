Meet the Castaways of Survivor's Most "Extreme" Season Yet

These 18 contestants will be heading to Fiji to battle it out in a competition of wits and endurance for Survivor's 43rd season.

Survivors, drop your buffs. 

CBS announced the cast of the hit reality competition's 43rd season Aug. 31, and we've got a sneak peek at 18 castaways who are getting ready to fight it out on the beach. 

Castaways include everyone from a U.S. paralympic runner to a 19-year-old pet cremator. This season, they'll be divided into three tribes of six—Baka, Coco and Vesi—and, according to CBS, will face "a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step on the beach."

"The moral dilemmas and unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor," the network continued in a statement. "As food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges require players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies every day."

That's right: We're continuing the new, tricky era of Survivor host Jeff Probst warned us about when the show entered its 41st season in 2021—meaning more prisoner's dilemma-style choices, do-or-die twists and advantages we likely haven't even seen yet.

Check the full cast out below, and start placing your bets on who will outwit, outplay and outlast them all to become the season's Sole Survivor. Season 43 of Survivor kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Sept. 21 on CBS.

Robert Voets/CBS
Cassidy Clark

Age: 26

Hometown: Plano, Texas

Current Residence: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Designer

Robert Voets/CBS
Cody Assenmacher

Age: 35

Hometown: Preston, Iowa

Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Elevator sales

Robert Voets/CBS
Dwight Moore

Age: 22

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Current Residence: Collierville, Tenn.

Occupation: Graduate student

Robert Voets/CBS
Elisabeth "Elie" Scott

Age: 31

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah

Occupation: Clinical psychologist

Robert Voets/CBS
Geo Bustamante

Age: 36

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Project manager

Robert Voets/CBS
James Jones

Age: 37

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Event planner

Robert Voets/CBS
Jeanine Zheng

Age: 24

Hometown: South Hamilton, Mass.

Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.

Occupation: UX designer

Robert Voets/CBS
Jesse Lopez

Age: 30

Hometown: Venice, Calif.

Current Residence: Durham, N.C.

Occupation: Political science PhD  

Robert Voets/CBS
Justine Brennan

Age: 29

Hometown: Sunnyvale, Calif.

Current Residence: Marina Del Rey, Calif.

Occupation: Cyber security sales

Robert Voets/CBS
Karla Cruz Godoy

Age: 28

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current Residence: Newark, Del.

Occupation: Educational project manager

Robert Voets/CBS
Lindsay Carmine

Age: 42

Hometown: Greensboro, N.C.

Current Residence: Downingtown, Pa.

Occupation: Pediatric nurse

Robert Voets/CBS
Mike "Gabler" Gabler

Age: 52

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current Residence: Meridian, Idaho

Occupation: Heart valve specialist

Robert Voets/CBS
Morriah Young

Age: 28

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Teacher

Robert Voets/CBS
Nneka Ejere

Age: 43

Hometown: Weatherford, Texas

Current Residence: Weatherford, Texas

Occupation: Pharmacist

Robert Voets/CBS
Noelle Lambert

Age: 25

Hometown: Londonderry, N.H.

Current Residence: Manchester, N.H.

Occupation: U.S. Paralympian

Robert Voets/CBS
Owen Knight

Age: 30

Hometown: Bethesda, Md.

Current Residence: New Orleans, La.

Occupation: College admissions director

Robert Voets/CBS
Ryan Medrano

Age: 25

Hometown: Savannah, Ga.

Current Residence: El Paso, Texas

Occupation: Warehouse associate

Robert Voets/CBS
Sami Layedi

Age: 19

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Pet cremator

