Go Inside the Fabulous Lives of the Real Girlfriends in Paris Cast

Before the Bravo series' Sept. 5 premiere, get to know the cast of Real Girlfriends in Paris through their fashionable and trés chic Instagram pics.

Watch: How Emily in Paris Compares to Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris

The stars of Bravo's new reality series are Emily in Paris IRL.

Life in the City of Lights may not always be glitz and glamour, but the ladies of Real Girlfriends in Paris make la vie en Paris look like a breeze with their gorgeous and dreamy social media posts.

Much like its Real Housewives predecessors, the series follows a group of fashionable and strong-willed women. Only this time, they're six American expats navigating the ups and downs of new romances, friendships, careers and more in France.

If you've ever wondered what it's like to live out your twenties in Europe, look no further than the friend group's Instagram pages. From rocking the latest fashion trends and traveling to other countries to spending time back home in the U.S., these ladies are living the life of their dreams (and ours!).

Scroll down for a look into the fabulous lives of Real Girlfriends in Paris stars Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Kacey Margo, Margaux Lignel, Adja Toure and Victoria Zito.

Real Girlfriends in Paris: Meet the Cast

Real Girlfriends in Paris premieres with two episodes on Monday, Sept. 5 at 9:15 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Instagram/@afireinparis
Pretty in Pink

Anya Firestone has a sense of style that is both classic and uniquely her own. She paired this pretty pink dress with mismatched gold earrings and a pair of lips necklace.

Instagram/@afireinparis
Table For One

Chilling with a good book at a French cafe, Anya captioned this Instagram pic, "Table for pun, s'il vous plaît."

Instagram/@afireinparis
Fiancé Photos

Anya posed for a sweet rooftop pic with her fiancé Matthieu Rasset, with whom she shares an adorable pup named Zsa Zsa.

Instagram/@emilyg
Emily in Paris

Star Emily Gorelik is always down for taking a pic with the city's most iconic landmark, the Eiffel Tower.

Instagram/@emilyg
A Day at Le Parc

Emily was "dans mes pensées" (aka "in my thoughts") while chilling underneath the Roue de Paris Ferris wheel.

Instagram/@emilyg
A Toast to Friendship

For Emily, nothing says "France" more than enjoying a nice glass of champagne with friends.

Instagram/@kaceymargo
Parisian Besties

Kacey Margo and her co-star Emily took their friendship out on the town for a fun day of sightseeing.

Instagram/@kaceymargo
Lunch at The Louvre

Dining next to famous places is one of the many perks Kacey has taken advantage of in Paris.

Instagram/@kaceymargo
Let's Go Chargers!

A Southern California girl at heart, Kacey celebrated her most recent birthday in October 2021 with family and friends at a Los Angeles Chargers game.

Instagram/@margauxlignel
NYC Gal

Margaux Lignel couldn't have been more excited about taking a trip back to her home city of NYC, as she shared snapshots of her day in the Big Apple on Instagram.

Instagram/@ margauxlignel
A Room with a View

You know you've grown comfortable with Parisian living when you can caption an Eiffel Tower pic with a simple "Sup," just as Margaux did.

Instagram/@margauxlignel
Strike a Pose

Margaux proved she's one of Bravo's most stylish stars with these fashion-forward Instagram pics.

Instagram/@adjadjadjadja
Bon Anniversaire

Cast member Adja Toure celebrated her birthday in March by going out to eat with her co-star Anya.

Instagram/@adjadjadjadja
International Adventures

Taking a break from city life in Paris, Adja enjoyed some sun and relaxation during a Mexico trip last April.

Instagram/@adjadjadjadja
Under the Eiffel Tower

Like her co-stars, Adja has posed many times underneath the famous Paris tower.

Instagram/@victorialzito
Tourist For A Day

"Paris, you've got my heart on lock," Victoria Zito captioned this Instagram pic while enjoying a day full of tourist activities.

Instagram/@victorialzito
Model Status

As the group's resident fashionista, Victoria proved that anywhere in the city is the perfect location for fit check pic.

Instagram/@victorialzito
Stateside Sunsets

While not in her home state of Texas, Victoria enjoyed a gorgeous sunset while on a trip to Utah in 2020.

