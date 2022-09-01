RHODubai's Caroline Stanbury Addresses Husband Sergio's "Racist Tweets"

Watch : RHODubai Stars Reveal Why Dubai Is PERFECT for Housewives

The past is coming back to bite one of the Real Housewives of Dubai's Househusbands.

Caroline Stanbury found herself in the hot seat on behalf of her man, Sergio Carrallo, during part one of the Bravo series' season one reunion on Aug. 31. The interrogation began when host Andy Cohen read a fan-submitted question about an alleged old tweet of Sergio's, which had recently begun making the rounds on social media.

But before Stanbury could respond, Lesa Milan stepped in to call it how she saw it: "Oh, the racist tweets?"

The post in question, apparently from 2016, then appeared on the screen and revealed a racial expletive. Lesa said the group had yet to discuss it, but Caroline Brooks revealed she personally spoke to Sergio shortly after the tweet started going viral. As Brooks recalled, "That morning when I saw it, when it surfaced, Caroline called me first—furious, pissed—then I got on the phone with him because he was really upset."