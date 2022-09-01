14 Books to Read in September

Watch : How The Summer I Turned Pretty Series Differs From Book

So long hot girl summer, hello book nerd autumn!

We don't know about you, but there's nothing like cozying up with a good book in the fall, and while the season doesn't officially begin until later this month, the start of September feels like the perfect time to begin assembling your reading list for optimal hibernation. As always, we highly encourage this behavior, offering up our list of the top new releases. This month, we've got several thrillers that are sure to get you ready for spooky season, along with a few charming AF rom-coms and several highly anticipated sequels.

So, whatever you're in the mood for, we've got something to satisfy your literary itch and will pair perfectly with your comfiest flannel shirt and pumpkin spice latte.