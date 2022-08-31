Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Proves Maternity Fashion Can Still Be Extra Hot

Watch : Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen's latest maternity look is red hot, hot, hot.

The supermodel, who announced earlier this month that she is pregnant and expecting another child with husband John Legend, recently showcased her growing baby bump in a sexy strawberry-colored sequins mini dress by Retrofête.

The ultra-glamorous gown not only hugged her curves like a fitted glove and draped down at the neckline, but the completely backless design also made it all the more seductive. Chrissy's accessories included red strappy heels and studded earrings, which kept the attention on her daring dress.

The Cravings cookbook author, who posted the sparkly look on Instagram, was enjoying a night out with John and their kids, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.

Chrissy's been having fun with her maternity fashion while vacationing in Italy with her family. In one post, she wore a vibrant green maxi dress with ab-baring cut outs and in another snapshot, she donned a body-hugging strapless gown with two flowers placed on the bustier.