News Anchor Neena Pacholk's Dad Says Their Family Is "Broken" Over Her Death

A family in mourning.
Just days after the passing of Neena Pacholk, the late news anchor's father shared an update on how their family is doing, saying that they are "absolutely devastated."
"Out family is broken over the loss out Neenna," Aaron Pacholk wrote on his Facebook page on Aug. 31, along with a father/daughter photo. "God and our faith eill guide us."
He continued, "Amazing how many people she touched. She was a great gift. Thank you, Everyone for your love and support."
Neena died on Aug. 27, her sister Kaitlynn Pacholke shared on Instagram. The 27-year-old worked as a morning anchor at News 9 in Wisconsin and was previously a point guard for the University of South Florida women's basketball team.
"I don't have the words," Kaitlynn wrote on Aug. 29. "How does anyone ever find the words for the worst day of their life?"
She shared, "My heart is shattered into a million pieces and I know it will never be whole again. One day the words will come to me. But for now, I know she's not in pain anymore and I am thankful for that.
The Wausau Police Department and Marathon County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating her death, Captain Ben Graham of Wausau Police Department told E! News on Aug. 29.
"Wausau Police Department Officers were dispatched to a home on Wausau's southeast side Saturday morning to check the welfare of a woman who reportedly made suicidal statements," he said. "After receiving no answer at the door, officers entered the home and found Pacholke deceased."
Police said at the time that foul play isn't suspected in her death and that they are investigating. Authorities haven't confirmed her cause of death. E! News reached out to police on Aug. 31 for an update and hasn't heard back.
Following the news of Neena's passing, her News 9 colleagues wrote emotional tributes to the late news anchor, including Neena's co-anchor Brendan Mackey who described her as a "beautiful person" and an "incredible friend."
"Whether we were skiing or coming up with fun bits for the show or out on a Saturday night she always made everything more fun," he wrote on Facebook, accompanied by various photos of the duo together. "Being your co-anchor Neena was an honor."