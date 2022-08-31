Game of Thrones Star Jack Gleeson Marries Girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony in Small Ceremony

Watch : Necessary Realness: Who Slayed in the House of the Dragon?

Move over, Red Wedding—there are new Game of Thrones nuptials to discuss!

Jack Gleeson, who played the detestable King Joffrey Baratheon on the first four seasons of the HBO drama, has married his girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony. The couple wed in a small ceremony in County Kerry, Ireland, which was revealed, naturally, on social media by their priest.

Father Patsy Lynch posted a series of photos of the newlyweds—including two of himself posing with them—on Twitter Aug. 29. The photos, which show the couple smiling in their casual wedding attire, were captioned: "Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity Jason Gleeson and Roisin: The Glen Church."

Despite the priest getting the actor's first name wrong in his tweet, Lynch responded to a comment on the photos gleefully, writing, "It was an amazing celebration. Everyone was so relaxed. I will treasure so many memories of this special day."

When another commenter praised the small nature of the wedding, Lynch responded, "I agree. This simple wedding ceremony was amazing because of its simplicity and families coming together to celebrate."

Who knew the priesthood was so social media savvy?