Josh Duhamel Pushes The Mighty Ducks to Their Limit in Season 2 Trailer

Josh Duhamel is coming in for the assist.

The actor made his The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers debut in the season two trailer, released by Disney+ on Aug. 31. Duhamel plays Gavin Cole, an intense coach who's in charge of the elite LA hockey summer camp Epic, a.k.a. the setting of season two. Led by single mom + Morrow (Lauren Graham), the Ducks (formerly the Don't Bothers) show up for a summer of fun and new friends, but are in for a rude awakening when former NHL player Cole promises to make the kids into "legends"—putting them through intense workouts and practices along the way.

But naturally, the team is determined to come out on top, and play even harder than before. Plus, if our eyes don't deceive us, some sparks seem to fly between Cole and Morrow.

"I just needed to let you know," Morrow tells Cole, "that I'm going to take you down."

"I'm sorry," Cole responds sarcastically, "Was that trash talk?"

"I think so," Morrow says, upbeat.

"You're not very good at it," Cole quips. It seems like these two will melt even the iciest of hearts.