Emma Heming Willis Says Her "Grief Can Be Paralyzing" Amid Husband Bruce's Health Battle

Emma Heming Willis is sharing a bit about what her life has looked like since her husband Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis. Read on to learn about her "summer of self discovery."

Emma Heming Willis is opening up about what her last few months have looked like.

Six months after her husband Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis was made public, Emma, 44, got raw and honest about her grief on social media. "This was the summer of self discovery," she began her Aug. 30 Instagram post which featured a video of herself doing various tasks such as gardening, working out, and painting. "Finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active."

She added, "My grief can be paralyzing but I'm learning how to live along side it."

Emma also shared what her step-daughter Scout, 31—who is from Bruce's first marriage to Demi Moore— told her that "grief is the deepest and purest form of love." 

She concluded, "I hope you find some comfort in that too," alongside a few hashtags she added, "#nationalgriefawarenessday #griefawareness #liveitup."

Back in March, Bruce's family announced that he would be retiring his career of acting due to his health issues. 

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," read a statement posted to Instagram via Emma's, Demi's, Rumer's, Scout's and Tallulah's accounts on March 30, began. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

 

Since Bruce's condition was shared with the world, Emma—who shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with the Die Hard actor— has been an advocate for the importance of caring for yourself while caring for others.

"When you put everyone's needs above your own, no one wins," Emma said in a May 19 interview with The Bump. "I don't do this perfectly but I really am trying so I can be the best I can be for the people I love and adore."

