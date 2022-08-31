RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reveals She and Luis Ruelas Had Sex 5 Times a Day on Their Honeymoon

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice grew closer than ever to husband Luis Ruelas on their honeymoon, as she revealed the insane amount of sex they had on their European vacay.

Newlyweds Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas certainly had a good time on their recent European honeymoon.

When The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars weren't busy soaking up the sun on the Italian coast or enjoying gorgeous, Grecian views, they were busy in the bedroom. Teresa revealed on Aug. 26, in a video captured by YouTube reporter GoToWhitney, that she and her new husband had sex five times a day on their vacation.

"We're very sexual and I love it," she said at a Philadelphia fan event at the Live! Casino and Hotel, at which she appeared alongside fellow Housewives stars Dorinda Medley and Dolores Catania. "When you love someone, you want to be that way with them."

Providing more steamy details, she continued, "I can't keep my hands off of him, he can't his hands off of me. I can't keep my tongue out of his mouth, he can't keep his tongue out of my mouth. And I'm gonna leave it at that."

photos
Inside Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Wedding

And while the couple may have been intimate more than usual on their recent getaway, Teresa shared that they still manage to squeeze in sexy time daily.

"Definitely every day, twice a day," the 50-year-old told fans, adding that they do it every "morning and at night," as well as sometimes during the days.

"We're very hot and steamy," the Bravo star noted, "and I think that's the way you have to be."

Instagram/@teresagiudice

Luis' body isn't the only thing Teresa loves about her man, as she told host Andy Cohen on a March 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live that he is much more open than her ex-husband Joe Giudice, whom she divorced in 2020 after 20 years of marriage.

"He expresses his feelings, and then 'cause he's so open, it makes me express my feelings to him," Teresa gushed. "I like a lot of attention, so does he, so we both give each other a lot of attention, which I love."

While fans wait to see more of Teresa and Luis on RHONJ's upcoming season 13, check out their sweet honeymoon pics below and catch up on past seasons of the reality series now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Instagram/@teresagiudice
"#1 Hotel"

Louie thanked their hotel's staff by sharing a selfie on his Instagram, which Teresa reposted.

Instagram/@teresagiudice
Living the Italian Life

Nothing says taking a honeymoon in Italy like spending a relaxing day at the beach.

Instagram/@teresagiudice
Views Galore

As if Capri wasn't gorgeous enough, Teresa shared more snaps of the Italian island on Instagram.

Instagram/@teresagiudice
The Italian Coast

Teresa shared this gorgeous view with her followers on Instagram.

Instagram/@teresagiudice
Island Adventures

For those wondering what the size of the island of Capri is, Teresa's map pic has got you covered.

Instagram/@teresagiudice
Kiss the Bride

The newlyweds shared a kiss while sailing off the Italian coast.

Instagram/@teresagiudice
Yacht Spotting

Rather than spotting sea life on the open water, the couple spotted a luxurious yacht.

Instagram/@teresagiudice
Strike a Pose

Louie posed for a pic on Teresa's Instagram story upon arriving at their next honeymoon destination, Capri, Italy.

Instagram/@teresagiudice
Sail Away

Teresa captured a sweet video of her new hubby while taking a boat ride out at sea.

Instagram
Honeymoon Hunk

Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas may have said "I do" in New Jersey, but the couple set off to Greece for their honeymoon.

Instagram
Bangin' Beach Bod

The newlyweds have been documenting much of their Mykonos trip on Instagram. Louie snapped this steamy pic of Teresa on Aug. 15.

Instagram
Yummy Bites

It doesn't get better than a five-star meal on a private beach.

Instagram
Tan Time

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a snapshot of her catching some rays.

Instagram
Picture-Perfect Decor

Nods to the couple's honeymoon were spread throughout the resort they were staying at, including this "love" sign.

Instagram
Home Sweet Home

Another look at the luxurious locale. 

Instagram
Honeymooning in a Heli

Just when you think the couple's honeymoon couldn't get any better, you find out they went on a helicopter tour of the gorgeous islands.

Instagram
Swinging Away

Teresa took advantage of a picturesque swing, as captured by Louie's Instagram Story.

Instagram
Smile for the Camera

Teresa made sure to snap a few photos of her new husband as well.

Instagram
Dinner With a Side of Dancing

A delicious dinner in Mykonos? Check.

Instagram
Views

The only thing more stunning that the infinity pool? The blue Mediterranean sea in the distance.

Instagram
Festive Decor

Tre and Luis' accommodations were decorated for a good time.

Instagram
Shell We Eat?

We're drooling over this seafood sensation.

Instagram
Beach Babes

The duo visit the famous restaurant and beach lounge NAMMOS.

Instagram
R&R

Teresa unwinds while soaking up the sun in Mykonos.

Instagram
No Shirt, No Problem

The newlywed shared a video of her shirtless hubby doing some shopping.

Instagram
Lovers

Everybody say "love."

