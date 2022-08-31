RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reveals She and Luis Ruelas Had Sex 5 Times a Day on Their Honeymoon

Newlyweds Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas certainly had a good time on their recent European honeymoon.
When The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars weren't busy soaking up the sun on the Italian coast or enjoying gorgeous, Grecian views, they were busy in the bedroom. Teresa revealed on Aug. 26, in a video captured by YouTube reporter GoToWhitney, that she and her new husband had sex five times a day on their vacation.
"We're very sexual and I love it," she said at a Philadelphia fan event at the Live! Casino and Hotel, at which she appeared alongside fellow Housewives stars Dorinda Medley and Dolores Catania. "When you love someone, you want to be that way with them."
Providing more steamy details, she continued, "I can't keep my hands off of him, he can't his hands off of me. I can't keep my tongue out of his mouth, he can't keep his tongue out of my mouth. And I'm gonna leave it at that."
And while the couple may have been intimate more than usual on their recent getaway, Teresa shared that they still manage to squeeze in sexy time daily.
"Definitely every day, twice a day," the 50-year-old told fans, adding that they do it every "morning and at night," as well as sometimes during the days.
"We're very hot and steamy," the Bravo star noted, "and I think that's the way you have to be."
Luis' body isn't the only thing Teresa loves about her man, as she told host Andy Cohen on a March 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live that he is much more open than her ex-husband Joe Giudice, whom she divorced in 2020 after 20 years of marriage.
"He expresses his feelings, and then 'cause he's so open, it makes me express my feelings to him," Teresa gushed. "I like a lot of attention, so does he, so we both give each other a lot of attention, which I love."
While fans wait to see more of Teresa and Luis on RHONJ's upcoming season 13, check out their sweet honeymoon pics below and catch up on past seasons of the reality series now on Peacock.
