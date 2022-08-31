Kylie Jenner Reacts to Criticism Over "Cringey" Lip Kit Video Filmed in Her Car

Watch : Kylie Jenner Recreates VIRAL Rise and Shine Moment

There's nothing like a good clap back from Kylie Jenner.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, responded to criticism she received from a TikToker who said she was trying too hard to be relatable while recording herself discussing her new lip blushes in one of her latest videos.

"it's really not that deep or calculated," she replied in the comments section of TikToker @plasticchandler's video Aug. 30. "this video took me 5 mins to make. and yes i still drive and do normal things."

On Aug. 27, Kylie uploaded a video of herself showing the public some of her new lip blushes. In the nearly two-minute clip, she attempted to prop her phone up by the steering wheel while sitting in the front seat of her car. When her phone accidentally fell, Kylie let out a small scream, then went on to continue filming herself applying the lip blush in the car.