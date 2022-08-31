Serena Williams' Hair Accessories Brought the Glitz and Glam to the U.S. Open

Watch : Beyonce Narrates Commercial Honoring Serena Williams

Serena Williams' hair accessories for the U.S. Open were the G.O.A.T.—glitziest of all time!

On Aug. 29, the Olympic gold medalist served up high-fashion on the tennis court during her first round match against Danka Kovinić, wearing a bedazzled black bodice by Nike that featured an explosion of stars, a flowy tutu skirt and mesh long sleeves.

But while the 40-year-old's outfit certainly provided a dazzling display, it was her sparkly hair accessories that truly brought the glitz and glam factor.

Serena not only played with a rhinestone-embellished Nike headband but her hairstylist, Nikki Nelms, placed Swarovski crystals into her sleek ponytail. She also used Maui Moisture's Curl Quench Curl Milk to define Serena's curls and keep it frizz-free during the game, per a press release shared with E! News.

"@serenawilliams is an icon," Nikki captioned her Aug. 30 Instagram. "She's been shining her whole life… her whole career. Last nite her hair did too."

Serena literally lit up the room from head to toe in a look that she put a lot of thought into.