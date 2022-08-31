Serena Williams' Hair Accessories Brought the Glitz and Glam to the U.S. Open

Serena Williams' hair accessories for the U.S. Open were the G.O.A.T.—glitziest of all time!
On Aug. 29, the Olympic gold medalist served up high-fashion on the tennis court during her first round match against Danka Kovinić, wearing a bedazzled black bodice by Nike that featured an explosion of stars, a flowy tutu skirt and mesh long sleeves.
But while the 40-year-old's outfit certainly provided a dazzling display, it was her sparkly hair accessories that truly brought the glitz and glam factor.
Serena not only played with a rhinestone-embellished Nike headband but her hairstylist, Nikki Nelms, placed Swarovski crystals into her sleek ponytail. She also used Maui Moisture's Curl Quench Curl Milk to define Serena's curls and keep it frizz-free during the game, per a press release shared with E! News.
"@serenawilliams is an icon," Nikki captioned her Aug. 30 Instagram. "She's been shining her whole life… her whole career. Last nite her hair did too."
Serena literally lit up the room from head to toe in a look that she put a lot of thought into.
She described putting together the ensemble on Instagram, writing, "I worked with the @nike design team on my final tournament look that would keep me feeling comfortable and confident."
The tennis champion revealed that her diamond-encrusted shoes included hidden messages, with "mama" and "queen" emblazoned on the laces.
Making the phrases all the more sweet, Serena twinned with her 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, who wore a similar sparkly get-up to the match.
According to Nike, the sparkly embellishments on the outfit were "inspired by the night sky above center court."
"This look puts her in the spotlight," the brand's Instagram message continued, "all while allowing her the freedom to make her masterful moves."
And there was no better time to shine bright as Serena's incredible legacy was honored after the match.
Earlier this month, she announced she was "evolving away" from tennis.
"I have never liked the word retirement," she wrote in a cover story for Vogue's September 2022 issue. "It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution. I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."
According to Serena, she's ready to focus on her eponymous venture capital firm and expand her family with husband Alexis Ohanian.
"But these days," she added, "if I have to choose between building my tennis résumé and building my family, I choose the latter."