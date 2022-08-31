Kim Kardashian's Alleged Photoshop Fail Has Social Media Buzzing

Watch : Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Date After Pete Davidson Split

A few of Kim Kardashian's recent photos are turning heads for more than one reason.



If you're wondering what the buzz is about, allow us to catch you up: The Kardashians star posted a few pics of herself hanging out by the pool to Instagram on Aug. 16. Following Kim's upload, in a video that has since gone viral, a TikToker accused her of photoshopping the muscle area between her neck and shoulders.



In her clip, TikTok user @caroline_in_thecity showed the results of using a reverse-photoshop method on one of Kim's photos to highlight a possible difference between the photo posted and another without any photoshop. Shortly after the TikTok video was shared, fans took to social media to weigh in on the suggestion.



"The way I've never thought of this," one user commented. Another added, "I can't unsee it once I saw it but I did not see it before." A third chimed in, "Not that big of a deal honestly."