We Need to Know Who Asked For This Winnie the Pooh Horror Movie

Watch : Hayley Atwell Says Winnie the Pooh's Voice Gave Her "Chills"

Oh bother.

It looks like our favorite bear is back-in a very dark and twisted way. Jagged Edge Productions just dropped their trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and we have some major questions.

The indie horror movie, which is set to be released later this year, retells Walt Disney Pictures' Winnie the Pooh, turning our sweet childhood characters into murderous maniacs.

The trailer opens with Christopher Robins, played by Nikolai Leon, coming back home from college, only to find his old pals, Winnie (Craig Davis Dowsett) and Piglet, (Chris Cordell) have become ferrel after being abandoned. The two animals are seen on a killing spree, preying on humans that pass through the forest.

Due to copywriter issues, we won't see familiar faces such as Tigger or Eeyore. However, at one point in the trailer we notice a sad ode to our beloved donkey, with a grave marked "Eeyore RIP".

A distraught Christopher can be heard shouting to his old companion, "We used to be friends! Why are you doing this? I never would have left you- I swear!"