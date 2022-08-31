Daniella Monet Calls Out Nickelodeon for Sexualization of Victorious

Watch : Daniella Monet Calls Out Nickelodeon for Sexualization

Daniella Monet is sharing new details about her experience working on the set of Victorious.

Between 2010 and 2013, the actress played Trina Vega on the hit Nickelodeon series. But while the cast brought a whole lot of laughs on-screen, Danielle reflected on frustrations she dealt with behind-the-scenes, including wardrobe that she recalled to Business Insider as being "not age appropriate," noting that she "wouldn't even wear some of that today as an adult."

The 33-year-old also shared that she contacted Nickelodeon regarding a scene in which she ate a pickle while applying lip gloss. Daniella told Business Insider that she expressed concern to the network that she felt the scene was too sexual to air. However, the episode, with the scene fully intact, was ultimately released.

And while Daniella noted that most of the scenes in Victorious were "very PC, funny, silly, friendly, chill," she wishes some moments were different.