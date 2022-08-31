Bridgerton’s Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan Reunite in New Behind the Scenes Pic

This behind-the-scenes pic is talk of the Ton.
Netflix's Bridgerton is deep in production on season three, which will focus on the friends-to-lovers relationship between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). And, by the looks of it, their coupling will be the bane of our existence—and the object of all our desires.
In a new set photo, fans can see Coughlan and Newton posing together in their best casual wear, presumably off-duty from society responsibilities. Newton is sporting purple Crocs, while Coughlan rocks black-and-gold slides (plus, one of Penelope's signature intricate hairstyles). Phoebe Dynevor—who plays Newton's on-screen sister Daphne, and the star of season one—can be seen sticking her tongue out behind them. Plus, eagle-eyed fans will even be able to spot Nicola's Love Island water bottle resting on the steps behind her.
"My, my," the Bridgerton twitter account—presumably run by Lady Whistledown, of course—captioned the sweet image. "There certainly is a lot happening here."
But, the author followed the post up by confirming that the set photo was taken from season two, saying she is "thrilled" by the response of the Ton.
"After all," she wrote mysteriously, "Who doesn't love revisiting the past now and again?"
Recently, Polin shippers got their first glimpse at the couple's season three glow-up. A recent teaser video showed Coughlan leaving behind her classic pulled-back hairstyles, instead opting for a stunning up-do completed with a smokey eye.
Coughlan confirmed this news in May, telling E! News that this chapter will be "a lot different." Namely, viewers will watch as her character "finally becomes a woman in season three and comes into herself."
Fans will also see Colin come into himself, as Coughlan said at the same time that season three has taken Newton "from boyband to leading man in a major way."
So, what exactly can viewers expect from season three? According to Netflix, the next installment will follow Penelope as she moves on from Colin, deciding it's time to take a husband—one with enough money to move them far away from her controlling family, but enough independence that she can continue her Lady Whistledown writings.
To win back her friendship, Colin starts mentoring Penelope in society ways. But, "when his lessons start working a little too well," the streamer teased, "Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."
While there isn't yet a premiere date for the next chapter, seasons one and two of Bridgerton are now available to stream on Netflix.