Bridgerton’s Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan Reunite in New Behind the Scenes Pic

Watch : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals Regency Gown Sunburn

This behind-the-scenes pic is talk of the Ton.

Netflix's Bridgerton is deep in production on season three, which will focus on the friends-to-lovers relationship between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). And, by the looks of it, their coupling will be the bane of our existence—and the object of all our desires.

In a new set photo, fans can see Coughlan and Newton posing together in their best casual wear, presumably off-duty from society responsibilities. Newton is sporting purple Crocs, while Coughlan rocks black-and-gold slides (plus, one of Penelope's signature intricate hairstyles). Phoebe Dynevor—who plays Newton's on-screen sister Daphne, and the star of season one—can be seen sticking her tongue out behind them. Plus, eagle-eyed fans will even be able to spot Nicola's Love Island water bottle resting on the steps behind her.

"My, my," the Bridgerton twitter account—presumably run by Lady Whistledown, of course—captioned the sweet image. "There certainly is a lot happening here."

But, the author followed the post up by confirming that the set photo was taken from season two, saying she is "thrilled" by the response of the Ton.

"After all," she wrote mysteriously, "Who doesn't love revisiting the past now and again?"