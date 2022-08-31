J.Crew's Labor Day Sale Has Deals Up to 90% Off: Score T-Shirts, Cardigans, Jeans & More Starting at $3

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Labor Day weekend is finally here! Whether you want to add cute new things to your home or freshen up your wardrobe for the upcoming season, there's definitely a sale out there for everyone. Since we're all about helping you find the best deals out there, we're breaking down all the can't-miss Labor Day sales you'll want to shop this year. If you're looking to shop fall fashion staples like chunky sweaters, blazers and cardigans, J.Crew's Labor Day Sale is one you don't want to miss.

Right now, J.Crew has a couple of big promotions going on as part of their huge Labor Day sale. If you're looking for jeans, they not only reduced prices, they're also offering an extra 50% off on top of that. Because of that, you can snag a $130 pair of jeans for $10. In fact, most sale styles are an extra 50% off, while swimwear is an extra 70% off! You can also take 30% off your purchase of regular priced styles. All you have to do is use the code LONGWKND at checkout.

We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles on fall must-haves. Check those out below.