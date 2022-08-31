Erika Jayne Scores a Legal Win as Judge Rules She Wasn't Aware of Tom Girardi's Alleged Crimes

Watch : Erika Jayne Says She's the "Whipping Girl" Amid Legal Drama

Erika Jayne's ongoing legal battle has taken a turn for the better.

Court documents obtained by E! News show that a California judge granted Erika's summary judgement motion on Aug. 29, ruling that the plaintiffs in a state case—Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn, who named Erika in a $5 million fraud lawsuit back in 2020—were unable to prove Erika had aided and abetted her ex-husband Tom Girardi's alleged crimes.

Citing Erika's deposition and the plaintiffs' own declaration that Erika never participated in any of their dealings with Tom, Judge Richard Fruin also ruled that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star "had no actual knowledge" of Tom or his law firm, Girardi and Keese, allegedly misappropriating funds.

With that, Judge Fruin concluded his final ruling by stating, "The Court, therefore, grants summary judgement in favor of defendant Erika Girardi."

Erika's lawyer, Evan C. Borges, reacted to the news in a statement provided to E! on Aug. 31, beginning, "The ruling is critical because it is the first time that a Court of law has looked at ALL the supposed evidence against Erika, and the Court found in Erika's favor."