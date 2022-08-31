Khloe Kardashian Shares Wisdom About Making “Mistakes”

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has some wise words for those who have been keeping up with her life.

The Good American founder, 38, recently shared knowledge that she's learned from all of the ups and downs in the business aspect of her life.

"We're all going to make mistakes," Khloe said in an interview with Elle published Aug. 30. "If you don't make mistakes, I think that's weird. You're supposed to fail. You're supposed to crash and burn. You have to experience things for yourself."

The Kardashians star added, "It's like when you have a teenage daughter, and you know they're going to mess up and do crazy things, but you have to let them do it themselves, so they learn. It's the same thing in business."

Khloe noted that people shouldn't be embarrassed to ask others for help if they don't understand something.

"It's okay to ask questions regardless of how silly you think they are because if you don't know, you're never going to know unless you ask someone more seasoned than you to explain it and walk you through it," she continued.