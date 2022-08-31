Khloe Kardashian Shares Wisdom About Making “Mistakes”

Khloe Kardashian has some wise words for those who have been keeping up with her life.
The Good American founder, 38, recently shared knowledge that she's learned from all of the ups and downs in the business aspect of her life.
"We're all going to make mistakes," Khloe said in an interview with Elle published Aug. 30. "If you don't make mistakes, I think that's weird. You're supposed to fail. You're supposed to crash and burn. You have to experience things for yourself."
The Kardashians star added, "It's like when you have a teenage daughter, and you know they're going to mess up and do crazy things, but you have to let them do it themselves, so they learn. It's the same thing in business."
Khloe noted that people shouldn't be embarrassed to ask others for help if they don't understand something.
"It's okay to ask questions regardless of how silly you think they are because if you don't know, you're never going to know unless you ask someone more seasoned than you to explain it and walk you through it," she continued.
"It's okay to look like you don't know everything. Sometimes that takes more confidence than it does to be the one who knows it all and is super arrogant."
Khloe—who shares daughter True, 4, and a newborn son with ex Tristan Thompson—also opened up for the first time about how life has been since she and the NBA star welcomed their son by surrogate earlier this summer.
"I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," she told Elle, adding that her kids "challenge me as a person" and "being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."
Khloe noted that she takes her role as a mother seriously, "especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."