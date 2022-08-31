See Nick Cannon's 5-Year-Old "Genius" Son Golden on His First Day of Second Grade

It looks like this school year is off to a golden start.
Nick Cannon son's Golden Sagon had his first day of second grade on Aug. 29, and the Masked Singer host marked the major milestone by sharing a back-to-school photo on Instagram.
"Yesterday was the first day of 2ND GRADE for MR. GOLDEN CANNON!! (And he's only 5 years old!!!)," Nick, who shares Golden with Brittany Bell, wrote in an Aug. 30 post. "Congratulations Champ!! I can't take none of the credit though! He gets his genius from his Mamma! @missbbell."
In the picture, Golden could be seen holding up a "first day of 2nd grade" sign, which included the date, his age, his teacher's name (Ms. C) and what he'd like to be when he grows up (a scientist).
In addition to Golden, Nick and Brittany have a 20-month-old daughter named Powerful Queen. And soon, they'll be growing their family as the two announced on Aug. 24 that they're expecting another baby, with Nick writing on Instagram, "Time Stopped and This Happened @missbbell #Sunshine #SonRISE."
Nick also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 14 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and son Legendary Love, 2 months, with Bre Tiesi. The Wild 'N Out star also welcomed a son named Zen with Alyssa Scott in June 2021; however, the little one died from a brain tumor at age 5 months.
Back in May, Nick spoke about his family during an episode of E! News' Daily Pop.
"I don't know if I would've designed it this way," he told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love, "but it's one of those things when you're blessed with the gifts of children—and as we all know, I've been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose."
To see Nick's photo of Golden and more pictures stars have shared of their kids heading back to school, keep scrolling.