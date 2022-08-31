Target Labor Day 2022 Sale: Score $3 Travel Mugs, $20 Boots, 30% Off Furniture & More Can't-Miss Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you're shopping for new clothes, shoes, furniture, seasonal decor or tasty treats, there's a good chance you'll find just what you need at Target. Right now, Target is holding a big Summer Send-Off Sale where you can score great deals on everything from fashion and beauty to home and tech. The sale goes from now until Labor Day, but we highly recommend shopping sooner rather than later to avoid missing out on an amazing deal.

Wondering what kind of deals you can score during Target's Labor Day Sale? One highlight is the sale on patio furniture and decor where you can find savings up to 30% off. If you're looking for a top-quality vacuum, you can save $110 off Dyson vacuums. But of course those aren't the only deals worth checking out.

There are over 100,000 discounted items just waiting for you to check out. We've rounded up just a few things you can find during the Target Labor Day Sale. Check those out below.