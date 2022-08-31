Target Labor Day 2022 Sale: Score $3 Travel Mugs, $20 Boots, 30% Off Furniture & More Can't-Miss Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you're shopping for new clothes, shoes, furniture, seasonal decor or tasty treats, there's a good chance you'll find just what you need at Target. Right now, Target is holding a big Summer Send-Off Sale where you can score great deals on everything from fashion and beauty to home and tech. The sale goes from now until Labor Day, but we highly recommend shopping sooner rather than later to avoid missing out on an amazing deal.
Wondering what kind of deals you can score during Target's Labor Day Sale? One highlight is the sale on patio furniture and decor where you can find savings up to 30% off. If you're looking for a top-quality vacuum, you can save $110 off Dyson vacuums. But of course those aren't the only deals worth checking out.
There are over 100,000 discounted items just waiting for you to check out. We've rounded up just a few things you can find during the Target Labor Day Sale. Check those out below. Check those out below.
A New Day Women's Celeste Mules
This lovely and versatile mules will instantly take your outfit to the next level. Target shoppers say they're cute and comfortable to wear. There are three colors to choose from and they're on sale for $18.
Universal Thread Women's Teagan Lace-Up Sneaker Boots
These boots from Universal Thread are perfect for the upcoming season. There are several colors to choose from and prices start at $20.
Design Imports It's Fall Y'all Apron & Kitchen Towels Set
As it's written on the apron, "It's fall y'all." Right now you can get this festive apron and kitchen towel set for $30.
Room Essentials 14oz Travel Coffee Mug
Need a mug for your morning commute? This travel mug from Room Essentials comes in several colors and it's on sale for only $3! According to Target shoppers, don't let the low price tag fool you. It's a great quality mug for the price.
Room Essentials Sherpa Bed Rest Pillow
Target shoppers are obsessed with the Room Essentials Sherpa Bed Rest Pillow for being super soft, cozy and supportive. Right now it's on sale for $13.
Threshold Sedley Chunky Textured Square Pouf
This highly rated pouf can be used as a footrest, extra seating or a coffee table. It's originally $60, but on sale now for $45. According to the numerous perfect reviews, this is one purchase you won't regret!
Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum
During Target's Labor Day sale, you can save over $100 on top-rated Dyson vacuums like the V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum that numerous shoppers saw are definitely worth the investment.
Christopher Knight Home Nusa Faux Rattan Modern Side Table
Give your patio or balcony an instant upgrade with this stylish outdoor side table from Christopher Knight Home. There are three colors to choose from and it's on sale now starting at $30.
Project 62 72'' Loring Narrow Bookcase
This sleek bookcase from Project 62 features spacious open shelves, making it super easy to display any items of your choosing. Right now, it's on sale for 25% off.
Christopher Knight Home Meridian 3pc Faux Wicker Chat Set Light Brown
According to one Target shopper, this chic outdoor furniture set is perfect for smaller spaces. Right now it's on sale for $330.
Looking for more great deals to shop? Check out our roundup of the best Labor Day 2022 sales.