Taylor Swift Approves of This Theory About Her 10 Albums

Swifties have checked all of the blank spaces on a popular fan theory.

Now, fans have receiving approval from Taylor Swift surrounding one theory about the Lover house— a home seen in the singer's music video for the 2019 song. In the video, Taylor and her partner are inside a snow globe which contains a house of nine rooms and a surrounding forest covered in snow. The couple are seen dancing in the multiple rooms all styled and colored in different ways, ranging from a green living room to a dimly lit attic.

Eagle-eyed fans put together a theory that each section of the house corresponded with an album from the "Love Story" singer's discography—and Taylor gave them a thumbs up by liking a TikTok saying that the house was now complete following the announcement of her next album Midnights.

In the photo, fans matched the living room with the self-titled album Taylor Swift, a blue dining room with Speak Now, a yellow game room with Fearless, a staircase with folklore and a red entertainment space with Red, of course. The upper half of the house has a turquoise bathroom paired with 1989, a closet with evermore, a pink bedroom with Lover and the attic with reputation.