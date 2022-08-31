How Meghan Trainor Feels About Kissing Charlie Puth at 2015 AMAs

Watch : Meghan Trainor Tells How Being a Mom Inspired New Music

Meghan Trainor just took us back to a time when her lips were moving in Charlie Puth's direction.

The "Me Too" singer has given a glimpse into how she feels about that time she locked lips with Charlie during their performance at the 2015 American Music Awards.

In a TikTok shared to Meghan's page, the 28-year-old used the "Hal Walker Plays the Banakulas" audio to compare three moments in her career: when her song "All About That Bass" hit No. 1 in 2014, when she won a Grammy in 2016 and when she made "the decision to kiss Charlie Puth on national television in 2015."

The first two milestones got Meghan dancing in the video. As for the last one, the singer stood still in the clip while flashing a funny face.

Here's a refresher on that moment in pop culture: Back in 2015, Meghan and Charlie took the stage together at the AMAs, where they performed their duet "Marvin Gaye." At the end of their vocals, the pair then shared a surprise passionate kiss—which led many to believe they were dating.