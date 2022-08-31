New Hocus Pocus 2 Photo Shows Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker Return to Witchy Roles

The Sanderson sisters are returning to put a spell on you.
With one month to go until Hocus Pocus 2, Disney unveiled a new photo of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy taking up their iconic witchy roles once again.
The photo shows the sisters front and center amid a dark city street with a crow soaring above Mary, played by Kathy. A full moon rises above the three sisters, who are surrounded by smoke corresponding with their unique color, with the words "Back and more glorious than ever," reading on the poster.
Sarah, standing on the left, wears a violet gown embroidered with rhinestones and silver swirls, while her platinum blonde hair flows around her. Standing next to her in the middle is Bettle, reprising her role as Winifred, dressed in green with a mischievous look as her hand reaches out toward the viewer. Kathy, on the right, is holding her maroon outfit while wearing a pointy hat.
"It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge," Disney's press release for the film reads. "Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve."
Disney dropped a teaser on June 28 for the movie, a sequel to the Halloween classic which originally came out in 1993. In the trailer, a group of three teenage girls discuss how their plans for their upcoming 16th birthdays. While visiting a shop, the owner, played by Sam Richardson, tells the trio "You know, legend has it, it's on the 16th birthday that a witch gets her powers."
Two of the girls appear to read a spell, causing a black flame candle to ignite. The ground beneath the girls splits as the Sanderson sisters pop up, with Winifred saying, "Lock up your children. Yes, Salem, we're back!"
The clip ends with a man at a carnival asking the sisters if they're looking for a stage.
Winifred playfully answers, "Always."
Hocus Pocus 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ on Sept. 30.