Lindsay Lohan Recreates Iconic Parent Trap Photo with Brother Dakota Lohan

Watch : Lindsay Lohan MARRIES Financier Bader Shammas

It is everlasting love between the Lohan siblings. Aww!

Lindsay Lohan posted a major throwback photo, which showed her holding her brother Dakota Lohan in front of London's Big Ben tower during filming of The Parent Trap. The two then recreated the photo, this time with a twist-Dakota is the one lifting up his smiling sister in the exact same spot 24 years later.

The Parent Trap actress captioned the iconic photo on Aug. 30, "Now and Then" with the hashtag #bffs.

Fans loved the precious recreation and commented on just how cute the two looked. Mom Dinah Lohan chimed in, writing, "Full circle my angels."

The siblings have a close bond, with Dakota sharing in July that Lindsay is "my best friend for life." He wrote at the time, "I've never smiled more than when I'm with you. You're the most kind human. I'm beyond grateful to have you in my life. Thank you for being you."