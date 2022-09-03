Kaia Gerber's Best Style Moments Prove She Was Always Destined to Be a Fashion Icon

Watch : Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Romance Rumors True? See Pics!

Kaia Gerber's road to the runway was written in the stars.

There's no denying that fashion is in her genes—quite literally—since her mom is legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford. And while she's followed in her mother's iconic footsteps, Kaia, who turns 23 on Sept. 3, has made it a point to pave her own path.

After all, she booked her first modeling gig with Versace at just 10 years old. And by 16, she made her Fashion Week debut, sashaying down the runway for Raf Simon's Calvin Klein show in 2017.

"My mom always told me to stay true to myself and be myself and I think people don't remind girls that enough," Kaia told E! News in May of that year. "I think people might try to change themselves in this industry. Staying grounded and remembering who you are has helped me get through it."