Kaia Gerber's Best Style Moments Prove She Was Always Destined to Be a Fashion Icon

Celebrate Kaia Gerber's 23 birthday by taking a look at her fabulous style over the years. From glitzy gowns with edgy details to sleek street style attire, she has mastered the art of fashion.

Kaia Gerber's road to the runway was written in the stars.

There's no denying that fashion is in her genes—quite literally—since her mom is legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford. And while she's followed in her mother's iconic footsteps, Kaia, who turns 23 on Sept. 3, has made it a point to pave her own path.

After all, she booked her first modeling gig with Versace at just 10 years old. And by 16, she made her Fashion Week debut, sashaying down the runway for Raf Simon's Calvin Klein show in 2017.

"My mom always told me to stay true to myself and be myself and I think people don't remind girls that enough," Kaia told E! News in May of that year. "I think people might try to change themselves in this industry. Staying grounded and remembering who you are has helped me get through it."

The model seems to still keep her mom's advice close to heart, especially when it comes to her fashion. Kaia hasn't changed her wardrobe too much over the years, keeping her looks classic but with a fun twist.

But don't just take our word for it! Keep on scrolling to see her fabulous style.

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com
Like Mother, Like Daughter

To celebrate her 18th birthday in 2019, Kaia channled her mom's infamous '90s look. Between the bondage straps, sheer corset bodice and leather mini skirt made this look a total knock-out!

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Dior Darling

Kaia graced the 2021 Met Gala in a gorgeous black ball gown by Dior that was inspired by Bianca Jagger's 1981 Met Gala look.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Work of Art

While attending the 2022 LA Art Show Opening Night Gala, the model dazzled in a collared button-down dress that was adorned with glimmering sequins. 

247PAPS.TV / Splash News
Perfectly Pink

Kaia's off-duty attire still brings the wow factor. From the faux fur pink coat to the leather pants and hat, this street style look is proof.

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com
Beauty in Blue

Kaia made the New York City streets her runway, as she stunned in this bright blue dress during an outing with her mom Cindy.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Glimmering Goddess

Kaia brought the glitz and glamour to the 2022 Met Gala in a shimmery champagne-colored Prada gown. Her voluminious hair and sparkly eye makeup tied the whole look together.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID
Casual Cool

Kaia proves that even the cold weather can't hold her back, or crimp her style for that matter.

BG021/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Rocker Chic

Back in the day, her mom, Cindy Crawford, became an icon with her world famous Pepsi commercial.

Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Flower Power

Springtime calls for a flirty and floral look. 

Jacopo Raule/GC Images
Rock On

Schoolgirl meets rocker with this plaid skirt and army boot ensemble. 

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
All By My-Selfie

When you wear Hudson leather jeans, a corset, and sky-high heels, you have to take a selfie to show off the look. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Shine Bright

Who ever said casual wear wasn't allowed on the red carpet clearly never saw these Alexander Wang boxer trousers.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Fierce

Kaia dons her finest evening gown for a night at the British Fashion Awards.

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images for Vogue
Silver Fox

A girl can never go wrong with a dark jean and statement piece, as Kaia proves with this chic ensemble.

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic
Dark & Daring

This all-black ensemble accents Kaia's glowing skin and luscious locks.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Professional Attire

Kaia takes work casual to the next level with this cropped blazer and high-waisted jeans. 

Donato Sardella/WireImage
Golden Goddess

Every girl loves a dress with pockets.

Gotham/GC Images
Into the Wild

This floral, patterned ensemble is a bold take on a classic jacket and jean combo, but Kaia makes it work. 

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Classic & Cute

Leather jackets are a closet staple and this outfit is proof.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Maybelline New York
Cover Girl

Red carpet looks have never been so chic. This camel-colored blazer and black choker are equally edgy and stylish, making it the perfect look for a night out.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Trés Chic

Sidewalks become runways when Kaia takes a night out on the town. 

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Sugar, Spice & Everything Nice

Forget the little black dress, Kaia is showing us that the little white dress, which is by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, is the next big thing.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images
Fun & Flirty

This ensemble's pale pinks, flowing locks and bold clutch are going to inspire fall outfits for years to come.

247PAPS.TV / Splash News
Army Chic

Camo is typically used to hide, but with this stylish choice, Kaia is standing out. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Regal Red Carpet

This pale blue, ruffled look from Ralph & Russo has us dreaming about having breakfast at Tiffany's.

Samantha Deitch/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Strike a Pose

Attention to detail gave this fierce model's look the extra oomph. From the topknot to the chain belt, this look gets an A+.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

