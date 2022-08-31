What Went Wrong in Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's Relationship Before Breakup

Watch : Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together

Leonardo DiCaprio is letting go of his romance with Camila Morrone.

Hot on the heels of news that the Oscar winner, 47, and the model-actress, 25, have split after more than four years of dating, a source exclusively tells E! News why things didn't work out between the pair.

Though the two managed to fit quality time into their schedules over the years, the insider says Leo and Camila have both been "traveling a lot," leading the couple to reevaluate the relationship.

"Distance played a factor," the source says, adding that the romance "ran its course."

The insider says there's a chance Leo and Camila could reconcile, but notes that "at the moment, it's not on."

Leo and Camila first sparked romance rumors in December 2017, when they were seen out in Los Angeles together. Camila joined the Titanic star on a trip to Colorado with his longtime pal Tobey Maguire that same month, before they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella in April 2018.