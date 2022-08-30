BaubleBar Labor Day Discounts: Save 80% With Deals Starting at $4

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or for someone else, BaubleBar has everything you need if you're looking for jewelry. If you prefer something timeless and subtle, like gold-plated jewelry and pearl pieces, BaubleBar has you covered. If you are looking for something vibrant and colorful, BaubleBar has so many fun options. That's why it's the best place to shop for gifts for your loved ones (and yourself), especially right now because there's a major Labor Day Weekend sale going on. That's right, the long weekend may not be here yet, but the deals already are.

You can save 80% on rings, necklaces, earrings, hair accessories, sunglasses, and more during the BaubleBar Labor Day Sale. You can get the $44 Alice Ring for just $8. The brand's iconic Mini Alidia Rings are normally $44, but they're on sale for $8. For a limited time, you can save $28 on the always-sold-out Mickey Mouse bag charms.

Here are more of the most sought-after items from the sale. Hurry up before they sell out!