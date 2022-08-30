BaubleBar Labor Day Discounts: Save 80% With Deals Starting at $4

Save on BaubleBar's Mini Alidia Ring, Disney bag charms, and more top-selling styles.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 30, 2022 11:59 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleJewelryShoppingE! Insider ShopDaily DealsFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionE! Insider
E! Insider Shop, BaubleBar Labor Day Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or for someone else, BaubleBar has everything you need if you're looking for jewelry. If you prefer something timeless and subtle, like gold-plated jewelry and pearl pieces, BaubleBar has you covered. If you are looking for something vibrant and colorful, BaubleBar has so many fun options. That's why it's the best place to shop for gifts for your loved ones (and yourself), especially right now because there's a major Labor Day Weekend sale going on. That's right, the long weekend may not be here yet, but the deals already are.

You can save 80% on rings, necklaces, earrings, hair accessories, sunglasses, and more during the BaubleBar Labor Day Sale. You can get the $44 Alice Ring for just $8. The brand's iconic Mini Alidia Rings are normally $44, but they're on sale for $8. For a limited time, you can save $28 on the always-sold-out Mickey Mouse bag charms.

Here are more of the most sought-after items from the sale. Hurry up before they sell out! 

read
Khloe Kardashian's Good American Pop Off Pink Collection Is Bubblegum-Hued Perfection

BaubleBar Hair Clips on Sale

BaubleBar Resin Initial Hair Clip

Update your hairstyle with one of these initial-adorned barrettes. These come in black, pink, and leopard.

$10
$4
BaubleBar

Trending Stories

1

Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at 32 After Going Missing

2

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

3

Black Lightning's Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Sudden Illness

BaubleBar Aaliyah Hair Clip Set

Pull your hair back with one of these sparkly clips.

$14
$5
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Rings on Sale

BaubleBar Alice Ring

This is a spherical version of BaubleBar's best-selling Alidia Ring. It has extra sparkly stones and lots of shine.

$44
$8
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring

BaubleBar's Mini Alidia Rings have such a beloved following. These gorgeous rings come in so many colors and they're fun for stacking or you can wear them on their own.

$44
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Alanna Ring

This is a fun addition to your jewelry collection. This colorful ring is available in three styles.

$44
$8
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Earrings on Sale

BaubleBar Umbrella Earrings

Whether you're on a vacation or you just wish that you were, these umbrella earrings set the tone for some poolside relaxation.

$28
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Sunglasses Earrings

Think pink with these retro-looking earrings shaped like pink sunglasses.

$18
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Santorini Earrings

Wear these starfish earrings on your next occasion or you can rock them as a reminder of your love for the beach.

$44
$19
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Manila Huggie Hoop Earrings

These colorful huggie earrings match with any outfit.

$36
$20
BaubleBar

BaubleBar San José Earrings

These pineapple studs have tiny pearl accents for a fun, yet sophisticated look.

$28
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Necklaces on Sale

BaubleBar Chloe Necklace

Add a personal touch to your look with the BaubleBar Chloe Necklace. It has a pavé initial and a twisted gold chain.

$48
$16
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Tarot Card Necklace-Wheel Of Fortune - Green

This tarot card necklace depicts the Wheel of Fortune and it sits on a classic gold chain.

$58
$20
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Bracelets on Sale

BaubleBar Beatrice Tennis Bracelet

Revamp the classic tennis bracelet with one of these heart-adorned options.

$48
$25
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Maritza Initial Pisa Bracelet

The BaubleBar Pisa bracelets are iconic. This initial version is a personal take on the classic design.

$30
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Charms on Sale

BaubleBar Jupiter Charm

Turn any necklace into a personalized piece by adding this initial charm to the chain. 

 

$25
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Anklets on Sale

BaubleBar Kaua'i Anklet

This rainbow anklet is kitschy, yet cool, made from semi-precious stones and freshwater pearls.

$38
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Disney Styles on Sale

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm: Gold Glitter

Showcase your Disney fandom with this sparkly Mickey Mouse bag charm.

$58
$30
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Belle Disney Earrings

These incredibly detailed statement earrings depict Princess Belle in her iconic yellow dress.

$48
$24
BaubleBar

If you're looking for more great deals, you can save 50% during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at 32 After Going Missing

2

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

3

Black Lightning's Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Sudden Illness

4

Anna Delvey’s Ex-Friend Rachel Williams Sues Netflix Over Series

5
Breaking

Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Break Up