Outlander’s Newest Cast Members Reveal What to Expect From Season 7

Watch : "Outlander": Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin ANSWER Fan Q's!

Outlander's newest cast members have finally introduced themselves.

On Aug. 30, the show's Twitter account posted a video of Jason Phillips and Izzy Meikle-Small, who will play Denzell and Rachel, respectively, captioned: "Meet the fabulous pair playing the Hunters."

In the video, Phillips and Meikle-Small, who joined the Starz drama in June, revealed what we can expect from their characters when the show returns for season seven.

"So we're brother and sister. Denny's my older brother, who is a doctor," Meikle-Small revealed. "We're both Quakers, as well. And we're very close, aren't we?"

Phillips agreed and began to spell out his character's intentions, saying, "Denzell has a real urge to join the Continental Army and serve as a surgeon because he believes that liberty is a gift from God. That then starts their journey, as Rachel comes with me."

However, it's not quite that simple.

"She's a bit more conflicted, though," Meikle-Small said. "She just has to go. She's like, ‘Well, I have to go with him because I have nowhere else to go.'"

Road trip!