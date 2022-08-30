Outlander’s Newest Cast Members Reveal What to Expect From Season 7

Outlander's newest cast members have finally introduced themselves.
On Aug. 30, the show's Twitter account posted a video of Jason Phillips and Izzy Meikle-Small, who will play Denzell and Rachel, respectively, captioned: "Meet the fabulous pair playing the Hunters."
In the video, Phillips and Meikle-Small, who joined the Starz drama in June, revealed what we can expect from their characters when the show returns for season seven.
"So we're brother and sister. Denny's my older brother, who is a doctor," Meikle-Small revealed. "We're both Quakers, as well. And we're very close, aren't we?"
Phillips agreed and began to spell out his character's intentions, saying, "Denzell has a real urge to join the Continental Army and serve as a surgeon because he believes that liberty is a gift from God. That then starts their journey, as Rachel comes with me."
However, it's not quite that simple.
"She's a bit more conflicted, though," Meikle-Small said. "She just has to go. She's like, ‘Well, I have to go with him because I have nowhere else to go.'"
Road trip!
When it comes to his character's Quaker fashion sense, Phillips revealed he was able to draw inspiration from a very unlikely source.
"There's a film called Hocus Pocus that I used to watch as a kid," he said. "There's a character called Thackery Binx and he had a shirt and I was always so jealous of it. When I was a kid, I wanted to be Thackery Binx."
Thackery Binx, fashion icon.
To prepare for their roles, both Phillips and Meikle-Small immediately binged season six of the show, which aired earlier this year.
Both actors are well aware of the immense pressure and responsibility that comes with joining such a beloved show, with Phillips saying, "I feel very honored to be part of this Outlander family now."