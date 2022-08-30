How Hocus Pocus 2 Plans to Honor the Original With a New Story

Watch : "Hocus Pocus" Cast Puts A Spell on Us With BTS Secrets

Hocus Pocus 2 isn't about to lose its magic.

The sequel, coming this fall to Disney, will pay homage to the first film, which put a spell on viewers nearly 30 years ago.

"How do you capture the nostalgia [for the original]?" director Anne Fletcher said in an interview with TV Guide. "Because that's what people love."

So, how will the sequel be loyal to the beloved cult classic, starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson sisters? Fletcher said she looked back towards the story's beginning—the very beginning.

"We're giving the [origin story] to the witches," she explained. So far, fans have traveled back in time as far as the original's 1693 introduction, in which the Sanderson sisters drain the life force out of little girl Emily to make themselves young again.

While the myth will fill out some of the blanks in the Sandersons' story, the sequel will focus on three high school girls from Salem, Massachusetts who accidentally summon the sisters back to the present day. And yes, having three main characters (played by Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo and Lilia Buckingham) to parallel the Sanderson sisters was intentional.

"At the end of the day," Fletcher said, "this movie is about sisterhood."