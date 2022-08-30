Meghan Markle Recalls How Focus on Her Race “Really Shifted” After She Started Dating Prince Harry

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Adopt a New Rescue Dog

Meghan Markle is getting candid about conversations surrounding her race.

While chatting with Mariah Carey during the Aug. 30 episode of her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex shared that people became "more focused on my race" once she started dating Prince Harry. Describing herself as light-skinned, Meghan explained how things had been "very different" prior to her relationship with her now-husband.

"You're not treated as a Black woman. You're not treated as a white woman," she said. "You sort of fit in between."

Meghan went on to say that she "started to understand" what it was like to "be treated like a Black woman" after she was thrusted into the public spotlight.