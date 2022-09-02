Everything the Rings of Power Cast Said About Becoming Their Magical Creatures

Watch : The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - EXCLUSIVE Interview

It turns out Middle-earth is a lot of work.

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, premiering Sept. 2, takes viewers back to the lush fictional landscape created by author J.R.R. Tolkien. Set 300 years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the series covers the major events of Middle-earth's Second Age.

In order to do so, the series' production team worked tirelessly to fill every nook and cranny with as much detail and history as possible. After all, Prime Video spent almost $500 million on the Rings of Power production in New Zealand.

According to the cast, it was money well spent.

"I think, as actors, it was such a treasure," Ismael Cruz Cordova, who plays Arondir, exclusively told E! News about arriving on set. "I remember walking through the Southlands for the first time and understanding that I've never done this before, I'd never been in an environment like that before and I've been acting for like 20 years."

Maxim Baldry, who plays Isildur, said the sets weren't just impressive feats of production and creativity—but they made his job a heck of a lot easier.

"They built a whole city, as well, which was phenomenal just to walk through and immerse yourself," Baldry said. "It just transported you as an actor just straight into this world. So we didn't really have to act, just had to exist and be."