News 9 Anchors Mourn “Beautiful Friend” Neena Pacholke

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Neena Pacholke will always be loved by her News 9 colleagues.

The Wisconsin news community are sharing emotional tributes to the late news anchor, describing her as a "beautiful person" and an "incredible friend." Neena's News 9 co-anchor Brendan Mackey, was among reflecting on his friendship with his late colleague, sharing how much fun he had alongside Neena.

"Whether we were skiing or coming up with fun bits for the show or out on a Saturday night she always made everything more fun," Brendan wrote on Facebook, accompanied by various photos of the duo together. "Being your co-anchor Neena was an honor."

"You were batman and I was robin. When I joined WAOW you made it clear we were going to work hard and compete with the best," he continued. "Let's remember Neena Pacholke for the beautiful person she was. The brightest light in the room. The biggest smile and the funniest laugh."