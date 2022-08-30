Kacey Musgraves Shines Bright—Literally—With LED Lights Threaded Into Her Hair

Watch : Kacey Musgraves Is Life-Size Barbie at Her Met Gala Debut

Kacey Musgraves wasn't lying when she sang "there is a light inside of me."

The Star-Crossed singer recently showed off her dazzling 34th birthday hairstyle on Instagram, in which she had rainbow-colored LED lights threaded into two small braids that cascaded down her slick-straight hair.

Giovanni Delgado, Kacey's go-to hairstylist, described the glowy accessories on Instagram as "Osaka Lights for the only twinkle queen." He also styled the top half of her hair into a top knot, leaving a few spiky strands outside of the bun.

Her stunning look didn't stop there.

She also wore colorful makeup that complemented the string lights. Her eye shadow, done by makeup artist Moani Lee, shined bright with vibrant yellow shadow placed all over the lids. Shades of blue and red were placed on the outer corners to create a rainbow effect.

Her beauty look blended perfectly with her multicolored outfit that was adorned with butterflies in the same hues as her eye shadow.