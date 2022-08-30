Maren Morris Says She Misses Husband Ryan Hurd After He Defended Her in Brittany Aldean Feud

Maren Morris is thinking of her husband while on the road.
Just days after Ryan Hurd took to Twitter to defend Maren amid her social media feud with Brittany Aldean, the "My Church" singer, who has been traveling for her Humble Quest tour, reflected on touring with a toddler and missing her husband.
"Kids and touring is a creative adjustment that a lot of people have helped us make a reality, but we are making it work," she wrote in her Aug. 29 post. "We miss @ryanhurd and can't wait to be home."
As for why Ryan isn't on that tour bus with Maren and their 2-year-old son Hayes, the "Coast" singer is on the road himself with country artist Sam Hunt. The 35-year-old—who tied the knot with Maren in 2018—recently took to Twitter to share what it's like when the country singers are playing shows in different parts of the country.
"Hard part about this life: We tour separately because it's what we need to do," he wrote in his Aug. 27 tweet. "Part of it is financial, part of it is because we're at different places in building our careers. Have seen Maren and my kid 2 nights in the last 3 weeks. If you don't think that takes a massive toll…"
In his Twitter thread, Ryan also took the opportunity to defend Maren after she and Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, had a heated social media exchange over comments Brittany made about gender identity in an Instagram post.
"And on another note, I always support and love Maren, I know I'm sparse in the internet but I am proud of her and always will be," Ryan wrote. "For everything she stands for, I do too."
On Aug. 23, Brittany posted a video of herself with a caption that read, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."
A few days later, "Torn" singer Cassadee Pope shared a message on her Instagram Stories and Twitter, that seemed to refer to the video, despite not mentioning Brittany by name.
"You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging," she wrote on Aug. 26. "But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."
That's where Maren jumped in. The 32-year-old commented under Cassadee's tweet on Aug. 26, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."
The feud has since drawn input from many others, including Mickey Guyton, conservative media personality Candace Owens, Jason and Ryan.