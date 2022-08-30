Rachel Bilson Clears the Air With Chace Crawford After Freaking Out Over Past Romance Rumors

Rachel Bilson is setting the record straight on the past relationship rumors between her and Chace Crawford.
On the Aug. 29 episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, the Gossip Girl actor reminisced on hanging out in the 2000s, and the O.C. star explained how a sighting of the two together turned into rumors they were dating.
"Someone saw us talking and the press went with, ‘Oh, did Rachel and Chace hookup?'" Bilson told Crawford. "My publicist came to me and because at the time I was on a break from my serious relationship, I told her she had to kill the story."
However, the Hart of Dixie star's publicist released a statement that left her feeling a little bad for her longtime friend. Bilson said, "They printed it, but it had a quote from my publicist that this is completely fabricated and I'm like, 'Wait that is so mean. I would never want to do that to Chace!'"
There are clearly no hard feelings between the two, as Crawford laughed off the revelation and shared that he was completely unaware of the relationship rumors.
"You are so nice. I didn't even realize this all went down," Crawford joked. "I would have been thrilled if they thought we were dating!"
But while the two never dated, the Jumper actress did admit she had a small crush on the actor at one point, recalling a night out with Crawford and some pals at the Boom Boom Room in New York City. Revealing that she and a pal were both vying for the actor that night, Bilson shared, "We were silently battling for Chace's attention. We were for sure in competition for you." The Boys star was unphased by his friends secret and chimed in that the night was one to remember.
"We were at the top floor where they had the great cheeseburgers," he remembered. "That was a great night, and we all had a blast. New York City was so much fun back then."