How The Goldbergs Plan to Explain Jeff Garlin's Exit

The Goldbergs are moving on.

The ABC sitcom The Goldbergs, which debuts its 10th season on Sept. 21, is finding a way forward without patriarch Murray (Jeff Garlin). Garlin exited the series in December 2021 following an HR investigation into misconduct allegations. In an interview with Vanity Fair that same month, Garlin said his jokes were "misconstrued" and there was "nothing physical" that happened. (You can find his full statement here).

The show will now explain away Murray's disappearance by picking up months after his death, delving into a new world where now-married couple Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) are having their first child while the family deals with their loss. As the season progresses, conflict arises between Erica and Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) over her pregnancy.

"This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father's gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that," co-showrunner Alex Barnow told Entertainment Weekly Aug. 30. "So we're starting with optimism about a baby coming and looking forward to the future. It's an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving."