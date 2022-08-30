See These Stranger Things Season 4 Fan Favorites Have a Mini Reunion

Watch : Stranger Things: Inside Winona Ryder & David Harbour's JUICY Hook Up

Stranger Things fans, wake up! Chrissy and Eddie have reunited.

On Aug. 26, Grace Van Dien, who played Chrissy on season four of the hit Netflix series, shared a photo with Joseph Quinn, who played breakout favorite Eddie Munson, on Twitter, and it has fans in a frenzy.

The snap was most likely taken at the Fan Expo Canada in Toronto, where they appeared from Aug. 25-28, alongside castmates Finn Wolfhard and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Grace captioned the adorable black and white photo, "hellcheer says hi from our lunch break."

While the pair only appeared together on-screen a few times before Chrissy's demise, her fate is a major catalyst for Eddie, the season four breakout character. So it's safe to say people are thrilled they reunited.

One user replied by posting a fan cam of Eddie and Chrissy, writing "love u guys," alongside a heart. Another added a simple, "OMGGGGGG," and shared shocked GIF.