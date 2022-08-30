NBA Star John Wall Reflects on Struggle With Suicidal Ideation

Watch : Selena Gomez & More Stars Who Opened Up About Mental Health in 2020

John Wall is getting candid about his mental health.

The Los Angeles Clippers star, 31, recently reflected on a dark time in his life, sharing how the deaths of his mom and grandmother, a catastrophic sports injury and COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on his mental health to the point where he considered ending his life.

"At one point in time I thought about committing suicide," Wall shared in an interview with Donal Rowe of Box to Row radio Aug. 20. "Tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing, my grandma passing a year later—all this in the midst of COVID at the same time."

Wall, whose mom, Frances Pulley, died in December 2019 after battling breast cancer, said he was by her bedside throughout her treatment, including when she took her final breaths. "Me going to chemotherapy," he explained, "sitting with my mom taking her last breaths wearing the same clothes for three days straight laying on the couch beside her sobbing."