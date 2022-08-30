Jessica Alba's Dotted Makeup Hack Looks Bizarre But the Results Are Mind-Blowing

Watch : Kate Hudson Tries Jessica Alba's "Wild" Beauty Product

Jessica Alba's latest makeup hack couldn't be more spot on.

The Honest Beauty founder posted a TikTok tutorial of the dotted technique she does in order to achieve an effortless look that feels weightless on the skin. Instead of layering makeup on top of each other—like foundation, concealer, blush, etc.—Jessica strategically applied the cream-based products at the same time in the areas she wanted them.

For example, she also tapped three dots of blush onto the apples of her cheeks, which were placed just right above the line of contour she swiped in the hollow's of her cheeks.

And before blending everything out, Jessica spritzed her face with her brand's Save Face Shielding Setting Spray. Next, and, this is biggest tip to keep in mind for this technique, she blended out the products from lightest to darkest.

Throughout the tutorial, the 41-year-old sprayed her face with the mist to help make the blending a lot more seamless.