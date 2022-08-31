A Quantum Leap Teaser Transports Raymond Lee to the Frontlines of Operation Desert Storm

Watch : Quantum Leap REBOOT - Paratrooper Teaser

Of all the potential time travel destinations, smack dab in the middle of an intense military operation probably doesn't rank too high.

However, that's exactly where physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee) lands in E! News' exclusive teaser of NBC's upcoming Quantum Leap continuation. More specifically, it's 1991 and he's in Kuwait on the precipices of what would come to be known as Operation Desert Storm. Aboard a plane with dozens of soldiers decked out in combat gear, Ben is understandably taken aback by his sudden surroundings, but the shock only grows when he realizes that he, too, is equipped for battle and they're all preparing to jump out of the plane.

When it's finally Ben's time to make the leap, he yells the only thing that makes sense in the moment: "Oh s--t!"

If the sneak peek isn't enough Quantum Leap content to hold you over until the Sept. 19 premiere, look no further than the below photo, which serves as the sci-fi series' official key art.