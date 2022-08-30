Hilary Duff "Ousted" By 3-Year-Old Daughter Who Told Soccer Coaches About Her Diarrhea

Watch : Hilary Duff Talks Stripping Down for Women's Health Cover

Hilary Duff is sending a message to fellow parents.

The How I Met Your Father star shared the embarrassing lesson she learned after she received a text about what her 3-year-old daughter Banks told her soccer coaches...involving her recent diarrhea experience.

Sharing a screenshot of the text to her Instagram Stories on Aug. 29, Hilary wrote, "Whoaaa! Don't trust your kids! Home girl ousted me to the soccer coaches."

The text the mom received? It read, "Banks told a story at camp...'my mom made bad chicken and now she has diarrhea...that's what happens when you make bad chicken.'"

Hilary added a gif of herself where she hides her face in embarrassment alongside the post.

In another snap, she reposted a photo of her daughter, whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma, smiling while enjoying a swing ride.