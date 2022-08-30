Sarah Hyland Officially Dubs Herself a "Wifey" After Wells Adams Wedding

Watch : Wells Adams Talks Favorite Part of Wedding With Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland is celebrating her newlywed status with a new accessory—and we don't mean the ring.

A little more than a week after her wedding to Wells Adams, the Modern Family star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing a white baseball cap with the word "wifey" written across the front. She completed the ensemble with a white button-up shirt, black leggings and beige shoes.

Sarah, 31, and Wells, 38, exchanged vows at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif. on Aug. 20 in a ceremony officiated by her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. However, the actor recently revealed he actually stepped in for Sarah's TV dad Ty Burrell at the last minute.

"I don't know if people know this, but Ty Burrell was meant to do it, and there was a family emergency," he told Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 29. "So, I got a phone call 12 days before the wedding, and that's why Ty wasn't there, he had stuff going on."