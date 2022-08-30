Coach Outlet's Labor Day Sale Is Here: Score Fall Wardrobe Essential Bags, Shoes & More Starting at $13

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
From Amazon to Wayfair and everything in between, all week long we're bringing you the best Labor Day 2022 sales and deals worth shopping this year. If shopping for new bags, shoes, clothing and accessories for fall is on the agenda for you this Labor Day weekend, we've got a sale you definitely don't want to miss.
Coach Outlet's Labor Day Sale is happening now and everything on site is on sale for an additional 15% off. If you can't resist a good deal on designer brands, you're sure to find something you love at a price that fits your budget right now.
Wondering what's worth getting? We recommend starting with the new arrivals section. Coach Outlet just dropped some brand new styles and colors for fall and they're wild. We're talking leopard print and subtle snake embossed accents that give a stylish twist to some of the brand's best-selling styles.
We also recommend taking a look at the Coach Reserve section which offers Coach retail styles at outlet prices. For instance, if you missed out the Disney x Coach Walt Disney World collection that dropped earlier this year, you can snag some pieces for over 55% off! You can also score the social media-fave Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 for one of the lowest prices we've seen it.
Of course, if you want to snag the best deals on site, the clearance section is where it's at. Every item included is already 70% off, so you're going to get an additional 15% on top of that.
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles from the Coach Outlet Labor Day sale. Check those out below.
Can't-Miss Labor Day Deals at Coach Outlet
Coach Zip Card Case
This classy zip card case from Coach Outlet is made of refined pebble leather and features two credit card slots, an ID window, open pockets and a zip compartment. It also comes with a chain wrist strap and dog leash clip so you can easily carry it around with you everywhere. It's originally $118 but on sale now for $40. There are several colors to choose from.
Coach Mollie Tote
Coach Outlet took one of their best-selling totes and made it in this sexy wine color that's perfect for fall. Not only that, they took it to the next level with the snake embossed straps. It's the perfect bag for carrying around everything you need for the day ahead, and it's on sale now for $161.
Coach Signature Ankle Length Socks
If you love Coach's Signature print, these cute ankle length socks are a must-have. Right now, you can snag this pack of two for $13.
Coach Eva Phone Crossbody In Colorblock
Keep it hands-free while you're at your local pumpkin patch or Halloween haunt with the super chic Eva phone crossbody in colorblock. It's made soft refined pebble leather and features four credit card slots. It's originally $250 but on sale now for $127.
Coach Pouch Trio In Blocked Signature Canvas
Now here's a deal you don't want to pass up! You can get this $250 trio of Coach wristlets and pouches for just $85. It's an online exclusive deal, and it makes an excellent gift idea.
Coach Mini Jamie Camera Bag
If you're the type to carry around the bare minimum, the Mini Jamie Camera Bag is perfectly fit for you. It comes in this really cute marine teal color, as well as tan and black. During the Coach Outlet Labor Day Sale, you can get it for $110.
Coach Mollie Bucket Bag 22
If you're a fan of bucket bags, the sleek and sophisticated Mollie Bucket Bag is one you definitely need in your closet. Coach Outlet just released brand new colors for fall including this lovely sunset orange.
Coach Ellie File Bag
We love the denim blue color of the Ellie File Bag, so cute and versatile. Plus the contrasting darker straps really make the color stand out.The bag itself is also perfectly sized to fit the absolute essentials for the day ahead. Right now, it's on sale for $119.
Coach Ellie File Bag
If you like the style of the bag above but prefer more classic colors, we've got just what you're looking for right here. You can get the Ellie File Bag in saddle brown, white or black.
Coach Zip Top Tote
If you're looking for a new bag for work, you really can't go wrong with the classic Coach Zip Top Tote. Its sophisticated, has enough room to fit all the essentials and on sale now for just over $100.
Looking for more sales to shop now? Check out our roundup of Labor Day 2022 deals.