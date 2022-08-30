Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Finally Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari for Cabo "Slut" Scene

In their Back to the Beach podcast, Laguna Beach’s Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari looked back on their dramatic high school trip to Cabo.

By Mike Vulpo Aug 30, 2022 5:35 PMTags
Reality TVPodcastKristin CavallariCelebritiesLaguna BeachStephen CollettiEntertainment
Watch: "Laguna Beach" Cast Plays "Real or Fake" Game

What happens in Cabo never stays in Cabo. 

Laguna Beach fans will never forget the show's first drama-filled cast trip to Cabo San Lucas in 2004. And now, in Dear Media's Back to the Beach podcast, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti are coming clean about what really went down on the wild high school getaway. 

"That is me literally at my worst right there," Stephen shared on the Aug. 30 episode. "My mom raised me in a good way to treat women...to be well-mannered, treat you with respect and to obviously never in a million years lay a finger on somebody or anything like that." 

"I am in your face calling you a slut," he continued. "That is probably the harshest moments of my life." 

Stephen recalled being an immature 18-year-old who was drinking too much at the time of the trip. Now, at 36, the former MTV reality star is apologizing for his behavior.

photos
Celebs on Vacation

"That is one of the worst moments of my life and it's on camera," he shared. "But to say the things I said to you and get in your face the way I did, is something I'm also very sorry for. I wish it didn't happen. I was out of control and definitely owe you an apology."

Instagram

While Kristin accepted her former co-star's apology, she told listeners that the Stephen you saw in Cabo was not the Stephen she knew back home.

"Beyond that, you never yelled at me," she said. "I never saw you yell at anybody. It truly was not you. We've all experienced that really deep jealous feeling before and it sucks. S--t happens but it wasn't who you are." 

Despite giving himself a failing grade for his Cabo behavior, Stephen is grateful for the lessons the experience taught him. As for Kristin, she's proud of how she reacted to the drama.

Trending Stories

1

Black Lightning's Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Sudden Illness

2

Why Demi Lovato Regrets the 3 Documentaries on Her Sobriety Journey

3

Stephen Colletti Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari for Cabo "Slut" Scene

"I feel like it could have been a lot worse had I been my normal firecracker self," Kristen joked. "I was proud of my reaction—or lack thereof—to you."

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Black Lightning's Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Sudden Illness

2

Stephen Colletti Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari for Cabo "Slut" Scene

3

Why Demi Lovato Regrets the 3 Documentaries on Her Sobriety Journey

4

See Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream in Back-to-School Pics

5

Wisconsin News Anchor Neena Pacholke Dead at 27