Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Finally Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari for Cabo "Slut" Scene

What happens in Cabo never stays in Cabo.
Laguna Beach fans will never forget the show's first drama-filled cast trip to Cabo San Lucas in 2004. And now, in Dear Media's Back to the Beach podcast, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti are coming clean about what really went down on the wild high school getaway.
"That is me literally at my worst right there," Stephen shared on the Aug. 30 episode. "My mom raised me in a good way to treat women...to be well-mannered, treat you with respect and to obviously never in a million years lay a finger on somebody or anything like that."
"I am in your face calling you a slut," he continued. "That is probably the harshest moments of my life."
Stephen recalled being an immature 18-year-old who was drinking too much at the time of the trip. Now, at 36, the former MTV reality star is apologizing for his behavior.
"That is one of the worst moments of my life and it's on camera," he shared. "But to say the things I said to you and get in your face the way I did, is something I'm also very sorry for. I wish it didn't happen. I was out of control and definitely owe you an apology."
While Kristin accepted her former co-star's apology, she told listeners that the Stephen you saw in Cabo was not the Stephen she knew back home.
"Beyond that, you never yelled at me," she said. "I never saw you yell at anybody. It truly was not you. We've all experienced that really deep jealous feeling before and it sucks. S--t happens but it wasn't who you are."
Despite giving himself a failing grade for his Cabo behavior, Stephen is grateful for the lessons the experience taught him. As for Kristin, she's proud of how she reacted to the drama.
"I feel like it could have been a lot worse had I been my normal firecracker self," Kristen joked. "I was proud of my reaction—or lack thereof—to you."